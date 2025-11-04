Izu Anioma to honour Senator Ned Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Izu Anioma Towns Union, Abuja, has announced that its inaugural Anioma Cultural Festival (Anioma Day) will take place on November 8th at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

This landmark event, set to become a bi-annual celebration, will highlight the rich history, traditions, and resilience of the Anioma people from the Delta North Senatorial District in Delta State.

The festival aims to showcase the unique cultural heritage of the Anioma people, encompassing the customs and values of the Aniocha, Ndokwa, Ika, and Oshimili communities.

In a statement in Abuja, President of the Izu Anioma Towns Union, Chief Barr. Luke Enelichi, revealed that the festivities will feature diverse cultural displays, including traditional dances, artistic performances, and crafts that are distinctive to the Anioma people.

A statement by the media committee explained that a special highlight will be the prominent display of the revered “Akwa Ocha” (white cloth), the traditional attire symbolizing purity, honor, and hospitality among the Anioma.

The festival will also honor distinguished sons and daughters of Anioma with awards for excellence and patriotism.

Among the awardees is Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, the representative of the Anioma people in the Senate and Patron of the Union, who will be specially recognized.

The event will host esteemed guests, including the Governor of Delta State, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, as well as former Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor.