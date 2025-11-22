Italy’s Prime Minster to FG: Prosecute those behind attacks on Christians

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s prime minister, has called on the federal government to prosecute those behind attacks on Christian communities.

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She called for intensified security measures and to ensure those behind the killings are brought to justice.

Italy’s Prime Minister gave the charge in a statement posted on X (Twitter), on Friday. Meloni condemned the latest outbreak of violence, describing the attacks as unacceptable.

She said: “We strongly condemn the renewed violence that took place today against Christian communities in Nigeria.

“Religious freedom is an inviolable right: we ask the Nigerian government to strengthen the protection of Christian communities and all religious communities and to prosecute those responsible for these heinous attacks.“Italy expresses all its closeness to the victims and to the communities in Nigeria who today feel in danger because of their religious beliefs.”

On same day, United States President, Donald Trump, expressed anger over the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The US President spoke on a conservative radio program on Friday, as captured by Fox News.

Trump had earlier designated Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over the Christian genocide claims. He threatened military action in Nigeria to stop the killings, branding the country “a disgrace”.

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He also accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from violence perpetrated by the Islamic extremists.

Hinting at his next move during the radio program, Trump said he may stop all aid to Nigeria.

Trump further repeated his threat to take military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria if the government does not “do more” to stop attacks on Christian communities.

“Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace.

“They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide, and I’m really angry about it. And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidies to Nigeria. We’re going to end up stopping”, he said.

Vanguard News