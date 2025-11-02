It is disservice to shun Osun governorship ticket – Senator Omoworare

Says Omisore should step down for him

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A former Senator representing Osun-East Senatorial District, Barrister Babajide Omoworare has disclosed that it would be a disservice to the people for him to not contest Osun governorship ticket.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, the two-term Senator disclosed that though governance is not a rocket science but it is a serious business which was not meant for clowns.

Omoworare, who is one of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, aspirants for the governorship ticket averred that the aspirants under the party’s platform are all technocrats and qualified to govern the state, but added that he has the capacity and wherewithal to deliver to the expectations of the people.

APC has quality and qualified individuals to pick the party’s ticket and would perform creditably well. We just need someone who can plan, innovate and transform visions to reality. I know that I have the competence and it would be a great disservice to the State if I refused to make myself available for the job.

There are a lots of industrial belts in the state, but it takes only someone with a vision to transform the potentials inherent in the state into opportunities for the unemployed youths and change the state narrative from bureaucratic one to an industrialized State.

“We must all understand that governance may not be rocket science but it is also not for clowns, it is a serious business and I will approach it with the expertise it required”, he said.

While disclosing that the race for the APC ticket is not a do-or-die affairs for him, he opined that rather than step down for his elder brother from the same zone, Senator Iyiola Omisore should ordinarily concede the party slot from Ife to him (Omoworare).

“The party is free to pick anyone using any format, either consensus, delegate election or direct primary. If the party did not pick me, I wouldn’t leave the party. I am a 4th generation Southwest Afenifere progressive and I am not ready to let go of that legacy.

“With regards to my brother from Ile-Ife, Senator Iyiola Omisore, I believe he is the one that should step down for me. I am younger, with the needed competence and capacity to govern the State and in line with Yoruba traditions, he is the one that should be talked to about stepping down for me”, he added.