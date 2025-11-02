Irabor, Oduwole, Rotiba seek resilient leadership at REO confab

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, and former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (rtd), have said that resilient leadership across all strata of society is key to untapping Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Oduwole and Irabor spoke recently in Abuja at the annual ‘Forward Live with REO Leadership Conference’, hosted by leadership speaker Rotiba Emmanuel.

The conference, with the theme ‘Audacity To Lead’, brought together emerging and established leaders under one roof to inspire transformative leadership and entrepreneurial innovation.

Addressing participants at the event, Irabor said, “Resilient leadership is critical if we must navigate challenging situations. Leadership must be adaptable and ready to creatively provide innovative and enduring solutions.”

He added that resilient leaders must not get weighed down because of the failures they have had, but must press on and defy odds.

Also, the trade minister stressed that youth entrepreneurs are the engine of national transformation, and the future of national leadership

“Nigerian youths have the capacity to transform the nation through the export of services, which is already in motion,” Oduwole said.

The trade minister, represented by the Director of Corporate Services at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Esther Ikoporah, said business leaders must have the audacity to start businesses that can transform the nation economically.

“Without courage and bold steps, ideas will not materialise. Undoubtedly, youth innovation will continue to be the backbone of the nation’s economic prosperity,” she said.

The convener of the conference, Rotiba Emmanuel, described the event as more than just a conference but a movement of purpose-driven leaders shaping the next frontier of influence. “The Audacity to Lead is a call for every leader to rise above fear, take bold decisions, and lead with vision, conviction, and creativity,” he said.

Other thought leaders and speakers at the event were Seun Okinbaloye, Ibukun Adebayo, Uche Aigbe, Elvis Abuyere, Kiki Osinbajo, Yemisi Ogundare, Elijah Affi, Pelumi Olajengbesi, and David Osadolor.

