IPOB hails U.S. designation of Nigeria as Country of Particular Concern

Trump

…Seeks Independent Probe into Killings in Igboland

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has applauded the decision of the United States government to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious persecution, describing the move as a major step toward addressing longstanding security and human rights challenges in the country.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said the U.S. designation—coming shortly after a Canadian court reportedly classified Nigeria’s major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as “terror-enabling organisations”—validated concerns raised over years about systemic attacks on Christian and Igbo communities.

The group expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and several Biafran advocacy groups and allies in the United States whose efforts, it said, helped draw global attention to alleged ethnic and religious violence in Nigeria.

“This recognition is not merely symbolic; it represents a moral victory for justice, truth, and the sanctity of human life,” the statement read. IPOB said the U.S. action highlighted what it described as the Nigerian state’s complicity in sectarian killings and state-sponsored violence.

Despite welcoming the designation, IPOB said more action is required from the international community. The group called for an independent global investigation into what it described as persistent ethno-religious killings and insecurity in Igboland.

According to the statement, such an inquiry would help identify “the perpetrators, financiers, and political enablers” behind the violence and ensure accountability under international human rights law.

The group also commended the efforts of the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Ambassadors for Self-Determination, and other international advocacy organisations for continually speaking out against “tyranny, impunity, and genocide.”

IPOB said the U.S. designation would bring renewed hope not only to the Igbo population but also to Christian communities across Northern Nigeria and residents of the Middle Belt region, who have suffered years of violent attacks.

The movement described the development as a diplomatic milestone attributed to the collective efforts of its members globally.

“Together, we have taken another step toward truth, justice, and the restoration of the dignity of all peoples trapped in this Lugardian contraption called Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

The statement was signed by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and dated November 1, 2025.