IPOB condemns Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer to Sokoto

…. rejects life sentence for Nnamdi Kanu

… urges guarantees for his safety and right of appeal

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday condemned the life sentence handed to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and criticised his transfer to a prison in Sokoto State, saying the move jeopardises his safety and could frustrate his right of appeal.

In a statement signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the group described the sentence and transfer as “malicious” and alleged they form part of a sustained campaign against Kanu and the Biafra self-determination movement. IPOB urged the federal government to guarantee Kanu’s safety and to ensure that his legal rights — including the ability to pursue appeals — are not impeded.

IPOB also expressed concern about security challenges in parts of north-west Nigeria and said moving Kanu to a Sokoto facility raises risks to his wellbeing. The group called on the international community to take note and demanded that the government respect constitutional principles such as the Federal Character principle.

While reiterating that IPOB describes itself as a peaceful, disciplined movement, the statement argued that the only way to defuse tensions would be for the government to allow Biafrans to exercise self-determination through a United Nations-supervised referendum, saying IPOB would accept the outcome.

The statement contained a series of allegations about how Kanu was returned to Nigeria and about his treatment in custody; IPOB attributed those claims to its leadership and supporters. The group urged Nigerians and the international community to “ensure that no harm befalls Mazi Nnamdi Kanu” and to monitor that his right of appeal is protected.

No independent confirmation of the group’s allegations was included in IPOB’s release. Efforts to obtain comment from federal authorities were not included in IPOB’s statement.