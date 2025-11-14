Investors queue up as FG injects N5bn to revive Obudu Mountain Resort

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa

By Progress Godfrey, Abuja

Nigeria’s renewed push to make tourism a major economic driver gained momentum as the Federal Government confirmed a N5 billion intervention to revive the Obudu Mountain Resort, a move that has already triggered fresh investor interest.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Mrs. Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the investment is part of a wider national effort to reposition key tourism assets, attract global investors, and build alternative revenue streams beyond oil.

Represented by her Chief of Staff, Mr. Raphael Obi, the Minister, who spoke at the maiden edition of the Destination Nigeria Governors Tourism conference in Abuja on Friday, added that several investors are already engaging with the government and seeking early entry into upcoming tourism projects.

She said, “For example, you know about Obudu Mountain Resort. As we speak, Obudu Mountain Resort is receiving a significant boost in terms of rehabilitation and development. In fact, a private sector person is building an airport in the resort. And what is the reason for that? Due to this discussion about insecurity, people will no longer be afraid to visit Nigeria.

“And then UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organisation) is providing 2.5 megawatts of electricity for the resort, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million. Then the federal government is putting in N5 billion to rehabilitate and resuscitate most of the infrastructure that will make it world-class and top-notch.”

The minister emphasized that the government’s intervention signals a strong commitment to expanding Nigeria’s tourism economy, attracting foreign investment, and rebuilding confidence in the sector, noting that more projects will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Musawa also highlighted that Detty December, which will begin on 6th December, will feature a 3.6-kilometre dining table set to break the current Guinness World Record of 3.5 kilometres.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Harnessing Tourism: A Strategic Pathway for Nigerian Governors to Foster Economic Growth and Employment,” Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr Olayiwola Awakan, highlighted the immense potential of tourism for Nigeria’s economy.

He noted that the country’s cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and creative industries can drive job creation and attract both local and international visitors.

He further emphasized the need for governors to lead in transforming tourism opportunities into tangible economic outcomes through effective policy, strategic investment, and collaborative partnerships.

Also speaking, Senior Manager for Enterprise Business at MTN for the Northern Region, Mr Michael Olaniyi, stressed the role of information and communication technology in advancing the tourism sector. He highlighted how ICT can aid development, create awareness, empower youth, and shape a positive national image, emphasising the importance of integrating technology into tourism for national revival and global recognition.

He added that MTN is committed to supporting Nigerians with ideas that will enhance the tourism sector.

“We work with stakeholders, partners in various sectors, we’ve made an impact towards youth empowerment, youth training, transfer of ICT skills, health, education, we’ve touched different spheres, and that we have done, riding on the back of our partners.

“So, MTN is willing, ready, able to work with whoever it is, a team, an association, a thought leader to invest, as we have always promised and we have always known to invest in making sure that our environment is seen, our people are seen, our festivals are seen, and most especially our country is seen in a new light,” he affirmed.

Olaniyi said the telecom company had introduced secure payment platforms, enabled diaspora payment collections in about 12 countries, and is leveraging 5G technology to support virtual tours and enhance tourism experiences.

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