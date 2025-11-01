Investor institutes mentorship to produce one millionaire entrepreneur per month

China (2nd Right) with stakeholders at his interactive mentorship session in Uyo.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – Housing investor, My-ACE China has escalated his passion for grooming aspiring entrepreneurs with a N1Million start up support for the most outstanding participant in his enlightenment classes every monthly.

China, a real estate investor, announced the gesture Sunday in Uyo where he engaged youths of Akwa Ibom state in another of his entrepreneurship and self-development interactive sessions ahead of Tuesday’s invitation among honoured guests to commission an Entrepreneurship Centre built in Mbo Local Government Area.

At the mentorship session usually streamed live to his global audience, China, Managing Director, Construction and Housing Mayor Limited, urged the youths to embrace productivity through entrepreneurship.

Termed ‘The Uyo Surprise”, he said the choice of having the latest entrepreneurship grooming session with focus on ‘The Debt Trap’ held in Uyo was to have face to face meeting with Akwa Ibom participants who have been following the series virtually streaming and also to host a Startup scheme for youths in the state.

The Mayor of Housing told the aspirin Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs, “We are here to stimulate entrepreneurship, and this has to do with two basic factors: education and productivity.

“Most people fail to produce not because they are lazy but because they don’t know they can produce or they have some mountains that form blockers of productivity. Once these are cleared, you see everybody’s productive ability shines.

“We are also here to do Startup to youth in Akwa Ibom, make the people aware of these programmes because productivity without education is stunted; education without productivity is useless.

“Through the feedback we receive, the highest winning commenter each month wins N1Million, but producing one millionaire every month is not what matters. What matters more is the awareness, knowledge, experience they embrace from the channel.

“They also have opportunity to ask questions and feel the reality of the sessions. Reality is the demography of Nigeria shows 70 per cent are youths, and most don’t do well not because they lack capacity but because they lack examples.

“The gap we’re filling is providing them inspiration of the example; which is me and my story. Today, I taught them the experience I learnt from my story about struggling with debt and coming out of it.”

On dealing with ugly, bad and good debts in business, he said money borrowed for business expansion is the right debt, that borrowed for consumption is terrible debt while money borrowed for emergency or to start a business is bad debt.

Harping on the sorrow of debt and the consequences, he taught the young people, “Know it, your creditors do not want you dead. Be courageous enough to tell them you don’t know when to pay, if truly you don’t know.

“Have the courage to write down your debt and review it. Courage to go below your station while you owe. Never be ashamed to pay little by little and rebuild your discipline, character, and integrity because they are at risk, even after you pay up”.

China’s teachings attracted attention of Akwa Ibom investors and state actors, including Chief Daniel Udoh, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Hoteliers Association of Nigeria who urged the Mayor of Housing to deepen presence in the state to build more entrepreneurs.