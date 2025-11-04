Intl rights activist blames corruption in Nigeria for president Trump’s threat

By Jimitota Onoyume

International rights activist Alhaji Musa Saidu, has blamed bad governance in Nigeria for the threat issued by the American President Donald Trump to carry out military actions in the country to stop alleged local killing of Christians if the federal government failed to halt it.

Saidu who is President International Human Rights Commission, Ecology and Marine, said if past governments in the country had been decisive on the anti graft crusade the international community, including president Trump would mind their business and also respect the nation’s sovereignty.

Continuing, he said the proposed attack on the country by president Trump was all about shoring up the image of his country, stressing that it had nothing to do with acts of banditry in the country.

Saidu who has consistently spoken against the insecurity situation in the north with appeal to successive governments at the centre to take decisive actions to end the ugly situation, said he was still depressed with the security state in the country, particularly the north.

He reiterated his appeal to the new service chiefs to show commendable results in the fight against banditry terrorism and insecurity.

He said :”This American President Donald Trump’s issue between our country, is happening because the country can’t check corruption. And it is also because we can’t protect our small neighbors around us or even protect ourselves as a nation . All these are why Americans can tell Nigerians anything.

“Nigerians don’t hate themselves. I am a northerner and I do business everywhere in the country. President Trump is simply doing what he is doing to Nigeria because he wants to promote his country.

“There has been a decline in America’s rating so he is doing all these to shore up his country’s rating .

“Muslims are killed everyday, I am not happy . The other time I reported that people can’t go to the mosque for morning prayers because of the bandits in Zamfara. I said this before Trump came with his threat.”

Saidu said president Tinubu inherited the security crisis in the country , stressing that it will be misplaced to blame him.

He further assured Tinubu of the support of Nigerians, adding that he should not be cowed by the threat from the American government.

“Tinubu is not the cause of the crisis, he inherited them. On America issue he should not allow himself to be cowed. He has the support of Nigerians.”, he said.

The international rights activist also called on the federal government to thoroughly investigate a trending allegation around a former first lady over issues of corrupt enrichment.

“The wife of a man of integrity is linked to corruption , this is worrisome. We heard the money is over a trillion naira, it is worrisome. The other time I said women are more dangerous in terms of corruption than men. See the insecurity in the north and this kind of money is allegedly in one person’s account. What I will tell the president is that this issue should be thoroughly investigated. All these are why foreign governments don’t regard Nigeria. This allegation should not be swept under the carpet like.”, he said.