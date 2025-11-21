Intelligence links school abductions to killing of terror commander in Niger airstrikes – Sources

Fresh intelligence has linked the recent abduction of schoolchildren in parts of Kebbi and Niger States to the killing of a notorious terror commander, Babangida, during Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrikes in Niger.

A credible security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that communities along the riverside axis of Shiroro have been celebrating following confirmation of the death of Babangida.

He said that Babangida was a key lieutenant to the feared bandits’ kingpin, Dogo Gideh.

According to him, the commander died on Nov. 18 while receiving treatment for injuries sustained during an air interdiction mission at the outskirts of the Kurebe community, where several terrorists were neutralised.

The source said the abductions were likely orchestrated by loyalists of the slain commander as a retaliatory show of force, aimed at reasserting the faction’s relevance after suffering major operational setbacks from sustained military pressure.

NAN learnt that following the commander’s death, community leaders from Kwaki, Buresidna, Chukuba, Buwidna, Kuchidna, Banda, Shalupe and surrounding villages visited the Palleli home of Gideh’s mother on Nov. 19, where she was seen grieving.

A senior intelligence officer, who requested anonymity, described the killing as “a significant blow” to the network, but warned that the faction may attempt additional reprisal attacks targeting vulnerable communities, schools, and security personnel.

He said security agencies had been placed on heightened alert, with ongoing operations intensified to prevent further attacks and facilitate the rescue of abducted students.

Residents expressed relief over the commander’s elimination, saying it had raised hope of reduced bandit activity in the hard-hit area.

Military authorities have assured that coordinated land and air operations will continue until terror groups’ capabilities are fully degraded across the region.

Vanguard News