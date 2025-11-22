Insecurity: Yobe orders closure of all boarding secondary schools

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

The Yobe Government has directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state as a proactive measure to safeguard students.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the decision was reached at the end of a security meeting held by the governor and security chiefs in the state.

Mohammed said the directive became imperative after a review of recent breach of security at some schools in some states of the federation.

The aide said Buni had called on the citizenry to pray for leaders, security operatives, peace and improved security in the state and the country at large.

Muhammed quoted Dr Bukar Aji-Bukar, Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, as saying that the closure was temporary, pending improvement of the situation.

He said the principals of all the affected schools were directed to ensure full compliance. (NAN)