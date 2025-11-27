Insecurity: Turaki leads delegation on sympathy visit to Gov Bago, seeks overhaul of security architecture

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, on Thursday led members of the party’s National Working Committee on a sympathy visit to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, following the abduction of over 300 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area.

Turaki, who condemned the attack, called for an urgent review of Nigeria’s current security architecture, stressing that national security should not be viewed through partisan lenses.

He described insecurity as a “critical national challenge,” urging all political actors—regardless of party affiliation—to collaborate in finding sustainable solutions.

“We may be an opposition party, but we believe in responsible opposition. At times like this, leaders must forget political differences and come together to find a lasting solution to problems of this nature,” Turaki said.

“We feel what you feel, and we are with you at this very challenging moment. We will support you in whatever way we can to ensure peace and progress in Niger State and in our country.”

He commended the state government and security agencies for their efforts toward ensuring the safe return of the abducted schoolchildren and their teachers.

Responding, Governor Bago expressed gratitude to the PDP leadership for what he described as a demonstration of humanity, solidarity, and commitment to democratic values.

He said terrorist activities pose a significant threat to democracy and urged all political parties to unite in safeguarding national stability.

“Opposition strengthens and shapes democracy as well as government policies,” Bago said.

The governor reassured the visiting delegation that all security agencies and relevant stakeholders are working tirelessly to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted children and staff.