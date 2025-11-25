Insecurity: Speaker Abbas urges Nigerians to remain united, vigilant against fake news

Abbas

— House Dedicates Session to Security, Honours Victims; Commends President Tinubu’s Response

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerians to remain resolute and united in the face of recent security challenges, calling on citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation and fake news.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a special plenary session on national security, attended by officials from the United States Embassy, the Speaker of the Parliament of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Lanien Blanchette, Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, and representatives of civil society organisations.

Speaker Abbas highlighted the severity of recent violent incidents across several states, noting that attacks targeting vulnerable communities are designed to instill fear and undermine public confidence.

“Their purpose is to instill fear and weaken public confidence. Nigeria must reject this tactic. We must resist fear and stand firm against those who rely on cruelty and spectacle to advance their agendas,” he said.

He also warned against the spread of false information, urging Nigerians to rely on official sources and reputable news outlets. “Misleading posts on social media can inflame communities, cause panic, and erode trust in institutions,” he said, adding that Members of the House should exercise caution in their communications to avoid contributing to confusion.

The Speaker emphasised that the House’s decision to suspend all other matters to focus on national security demonstrates its commitment to addressing the crisis.

Speaker Abbas commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership in coordinating a swift response by security forces, including the rescue of worshippers in Kwara State and abducted students in Niger State. He noted that the President has remained engaged with security chiefs and directed redeployment of personnel to frontline duties.

“The leadership shown by the President reflects both political responsibility and moral urgency,” Abbas said. He added that reforms in the security architecture and improved coordination among the services have produced tangible results, including the release of captives, neutralisation of high-ranking commanders linked to violent networks, and the return of displaced persons to their communities.

The Speaker also acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel serving under challenging conditions and extended condolences to families who have lost loved ones. Members of the House observed a minute of silence in their honour.

He stressed that Nigeria faces complex domestic and transnational security challenges that require an integrated response. “Leadership must rise above partisanship and speak with one voice in ensuring the safety of every citizen and supporting the efforts of the Executive,” he said.