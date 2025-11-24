Insecurity: Police warn against fake news, urge citizens to report criminals

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has warned citizens against spreading fake news that could cause panic during these challenging times in the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, CP Baba Azare, issued the warning on Monday during a high-level stakeholders’ security meeting at the command headquarters in Uyo.

Azare called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability across the state.

He urged community leaders and residents to expose criminals in their areas to help sustain the existing peace.

According to him, Akwa Ibom remains peaceful and secure, with the command conducting robust patrols and surveillance with other agencies.

“The recent spread of fake news and unverified security alerts on social media, which have the potential to cause panic and undermine public confidence, must stop.

“These messages are false, misleading, and must be disregarded,” Azare said.

He urged the public to rely solely on verified information from credible security sources.

The CP emphasised the need for communities to take ownership of security by exposing criminal elements, including those involved in armed robbery, cultism, vandalism, drug peddling, and other unlawful activities.

He said, “No community can be truly safe if some individuals shield or protect criminals.

“We call on traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, market associations, and civil society organisations to continue working closely with the police and other agencies to sustain the peaceful environment the state enjoys.”

The commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or any other security agency.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom, Bishop Chris Nyong, commended the CP and the command for their relentless efforts.

He praised their dedication in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.