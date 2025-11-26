Insecurity: Police, security agencies re-activate ‘Operation Sweep FCT’

By Kingsley Omonobi

Amid rising concerns over kidnapping and banditry, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command—working in collaboration with multiple security agencies—has re-activated the joint security task force known as Operation Sweep FCT.

The operation was formally relaunched on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, with full support and strategic guidance from the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

According to the Command, the Minister’s commitment to safeguarding residents has strengthened inter-agency cooperation and improved operational efficiency throughout the Territory.

Ahead of deployment, heads of all participating security agencies addressed personnel at the Eagle Square, emphasizing a renewed mandate for proactive, intelligence-driven, and highly visible security operations.

Operation Sweep FCT is designed to deter crime, enhance visibility policing, and ensure swift, coordinated responses to emerging security threats.

The joint task force includes the Nigeria Police Force (FCT Command), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Other participating bodies include the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Directorate of Road Traffic Services (VIO), Development Control, Environmental Enforcement and Monitoring Teams, as well as other supporting security, emergency, and regulatory agencies.

To ensure thorough coverage, the FCT has been divided into strategic sectors to enable rapid deployment, intensified patrols, and a stronger multi-agency presence across all districts and communities.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property and urged residents to stay vigilant and law-abiding. Suspicious activities can be reported through the FCT Police emergency numbers: 08032003913 and 08061581938.