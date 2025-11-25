Insecurity: Pastor advises followers to ‘get fortified’ against bandit attacks

A viral TikTok video has shown a man identified as Pastor Oloruntimilehin Daramola advising members of his congregation to “get fortified” as protection against rising attacks across the country.

The clips, shared on Monday via a TikTok account bearing his name, @kingbosoro, feature the man dressed in a purple robe and cap, wearing a cross pendant.

As of press time, the identity of the cleric, the authenticity of the account, and the date of the sermon could not be independently confirmed.

In the footage, the preacher, who describes himself as the Founder of The Omnipotence Mission of God, urges Nigerians to adopt what he called defensive measures to shield themselves from armed criminals. He also restated his support for allowing citizens to legally carry firearms for personal protection.

At one point, he referenced Nigeria’s amalgamation, suggesting that the country’s regions could part ways peacefully if the current structure was no longer workable. He then returned to urging his followers to take steps he claimed would stop attackers before they reached their homes or places of worship.

“Go and do something that can protect you,” he said, insisting that members who failed to apply the methods he recommended would no longer be welcome in his church. He further told them to explore unconventional tactics, including deploying bees or charms to repel intruders.

The preacher argued that he could not remain protected while his congregation was left vulnerable. He cited previous attacks on worship centres, claiming that calling on Jesus did not prevent casualties during incidents in Owo, Ondo State, and Kaduna. He encouraged those seeking personal guidance to meet him privately for what he called “the right steps to take.”

His comments have continued to draw reactions online, though many users questioned the authenticity of the video and the pastor’s claims.

The remarks surfaced amid recurring violence targeting communities and worship centres nationwide. In recent years, attacks such as the June 2022 massacre at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and the November 2025 shooting at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, have heightened public anxiety.

Similar incidents, including the abduction of pupils and teachers from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, have reinforced calls for stronger security and improved intelligence gathering.

Vanguard News