Insecurity: North-West leaders advocate unified theatre command, community-driven strategy

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A stronger, region-wide front against insecurity took centre stage at the weekend as governors, federal officials, traditional leaders and security experts from across the North-West converged for the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on National Security Summit.

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The summit, held under the theme “Building Robust Regional Collaboration to Tackle Insecurity: Pathways for Securing the Future,” sought to harmonise ideas ahead of the National Security Summit slated for 1 December in Abuja.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, led the call for a bold restructuring of the security architecture in the region.

He proposed the creation of a North-West Theatre Command to unify military operations and improve coordination between the Nigerian Army’s 1 Division and 8 Division (formerly F Division).

According to him, piecemeal approaches have outlived their usefulness.

“The North-West requires an integrated system that balances military safety, community engagement and long-term development,” he said. “A unified Theatre Command is now imperative for deterrence and operational efficiency.”

Governor Sani also recommended permanent security committees at both state and local government levels, comprising traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups, civil society, and security agencies.

These committees, he said, would strengthen community trust, support early warning systems and deepen citizen involvement in security management.

Defence Minister

Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, echoed the governor’s concerns, stressing that a whole-of-society strategy remains central to the Federal Government’s efforts to stabilise the region.

He told participants that improvements such as the reopening of key routes and the return of displaced communities were results of stronger collaboration between the Armed Forces and local security outfits.

“The operationalisation of Forward Operating Bases has enhanced our dominance,” Abubakar said. “But defence is only one side of the coin. Sustainable peace requires the active participation of every citizen.”

He commended state governments for supporting logistics and facilitating community engagements, noting that complementary outfits such as the Community Protection Guard in Zamfara and the Community Watch Corps in Katsina have become effective force multipliers for the military.

Traditional rulers, women and youth groups, he added, continue to play pivotal roles in mediation, countering misinformation, and promoting social reintegration.

A keynote presentation by Professor Muhammad Kabir Isa of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, linked the region’s persistent insecurity to governance gaps, economic hardship and environmental pressures. He urged policymakers to adopt solutions that address poverty, unemployment and climate-related vulnerabilities alongside military action.

Regional framework

The summit resolved to establish a regional security collaboration framework that would harmonise inter-state efforts, curb cross-border criminality and support sustainable development.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Senator Babangida Hussaini, said the zonal summits—held across all geo-political zones—were designed to synthesise Nigerians’ views ahead of the December national summit.

He commended the Senate for its “sensitivity to the plight of Nigerians” at a time he described as one of the most challenging in the country’s democratic journey.

“Our region faces complex and multi-layered threats,” he said, listing banditry, kidnapping, violent attacks, ransom-driven exploitation and mass displacement. “This summit offers a timely platform to identify practical, workable solutions.”

The North-West zonal meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deeper collaboration and a recognition that securing the region requires both military strength and societal resilience.

Vanguard News