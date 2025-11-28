Insecurity: Nigeria not ripe for private individuals to bear arms — Njoku

AI-generated image from illustration.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Major-General Elias Njoku (retd), Interim Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, ALPSAN, has declared that despite the myriads of security challenges facing the country and the seeming free ride of bandits, terrorists, who engage in kidnappings and other attacks against innocent citizens, Nigeria was not ripe for private citizens to be allowed to bear arms for self protection.

According to Njoku, the country is yet to recover from the menace caused by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which are fallouts of the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

Njoku, who, with members of his interim management, spoke on the security situation in the country, yesterday in Abuja, said: “Those calling for licensing of arms for private individuals and citizens to bear arms are speaking due to the spur of the moment.

“They don’t know the long-term implications. We have not gotten to that stage yet. Even as Licensed Private Security Practitioners, we are not allowed to carry arms. This is because a process has to be followed and the conditions created for such to happen.

“In countries like South Africa, Dubai, Gambia and Kenya where private security practitioners are licensed to carry arms, they do not have to deal with the type of asymmetric security challenges we are facing, hence it is easy to know the enemy or threat you are facing and you can deal with the threat.

“First, we must strengthen integration with the NSCDC and raise training to the required standard.

Perhaps in the future, and at the appropriate time, a policy shift may happen but not now. It is a process already in motion. We have visited Kenya, Gambia and South Africa to study their systems.”

“But because of our unique security challenges, everything must be done in close collaboration with NSCDC, our regulator, and the Ministry of Interior. A joint committee is already working in this direction, and after their recommendations, a pilot scheme may eventually emerge.

“For now, no private guard is allowed to bear arms, but in the coming days, you will see a new wave in the private security architecture of Nigeria.”