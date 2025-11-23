Insecurity: Nigeria descending into chaos, Archbishop Martins warns

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr. Adewale Martins, has called for urgent and decisive measures to curb the alarming rise of insecurity across the country.

He said the persistent terrorist attacks and the recent mass killings of innocent Nigerians highlight the pressing need for the Federal Government and security agencies to identify and decisively confront the perpetrators and their sponsors.

Martins lamented last week’s separate attacks at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and at St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where 25 and 315 students and teachers were violently abducted.

He also condemned the similar attack on St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, on Friday, 21 November 2025, where several students were also kidnapped. These incidents, he said, are chilling reminders of the 2014 Chibok girls’ abduction, a tragedy that still deeply pains the nation.

In the same vein, he condemned the kidnapping of a Catholic priest, Father Bobbo Paschal, from St. Stephen Catholic Church in Kushe Gudgu, Kaduna State. These attacks, he noted, demonstrate “the brazen audacity of those who seek to terrorize our nation.”

According to him, the recent killing of Major General Muhammad Uba by terrorists and the gruesome attack on worshippers in a church in Eruku, Kwara State, further demonstrate that “more needs to be done to secure the lives and property of our citizens wherever they may be living.”

“If terrorists can kill a serving army general in such a brazen manner, how secure is the average citizen? It shows there is real cause for concern.”

The Archbishop warned that time is running out and urged governments at all levels, along with security agencies, to fully enforce their constitutional mandate of protecting citizens. He noted that while the military has repeatedly assured Nigerians of its readiness, it remains unclear why it continues to appear powerless in the face of recurring attacks.

He therefore called on the Tinubu administration to fulfill its constitutional duty by ensuring the safe return of all citizens currently held captive by terrorists.

Martins also urged the political class to unite in supporting security agencies, stressing that no effort should be spared in bringing the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.