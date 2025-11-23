Insecurity: FG must act, not just condemn – Labour Party

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman

By John Alechenu



The Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman, has said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration must go beyond routine statements condemning the rising spate of violence and find practical solutions to the scourge.

She noted that the current nationwide surge in violence, especially the abduction of school children, captures the level of distress Nigerians were experiencing under the current administration.

Usman said this in her first official response to the abduction of over 300 schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Niger State over the weekend.

In a statement titled: “Niger Pupils Kidnap: My heart bleeds”, Usman in Abuja, on Sunday, expressed grief that the tragedy has become one too many.

She said, “I received with profound grief, sadness, and deep concern for our nation the news of the abduction of over 300 pupils of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwarra LGA of Niger State.

“If such a large number of our children can be taken so effortlessly and without early detection, then the crisis confronting us is far more alarming than many may yet appreciate.

“The Nigerian state cannot continue to watch helplessly while its citizens are attacked with reckless abandon.

“Our country is drifting dangerously towards the precipice of state failure, and this reality should trouble every well-meaning Nigerian.

“Nothing captures our national distress more starkly than the current surge of violence across the country. Painfully, schools – the very beacon of hope and the pathway to the future for our children – are now being shut down nationwide because the state can no longer guarantee their safety. This is unacceptable and should alarm every one of us.

“I therefore call on the Nigerian state to act decisively to halt this dangerous descent into anarchy. A critical starting point is to address the hunger and extreme hardship ravaging the land.

“ In any society where poverty has reached catastrophic levels, insecurity becomes an inevitable consequence. He who sows the wind should not be surprised to reap the whirlwind.

“The government must also demonstrate a sincerity of purpose in its approach to insecurity.

“The present administration must go beyond routine condemnations of criminality and commence a real, structured, coordinated, and enduring process of policing the nation.”

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