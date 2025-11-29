Insecurity: Ateke Tom wades in, tasks insurgents to sheathe swords

Ateke Tom

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Ateke Tom, has tasked those behind insecurity in the country to sheathe their swords to allow peace in the country.

Ateke, the Sekuro of Niger Delta and Bese Puko of the Wakirike Nation, also called for unity among Nigerians, adding that tribalism should not be the basis for the nation’s existence.

The former Niger Delta agitator disclosed this in a statement by his media assistant, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, to mark his 8th coronation anniversary as the Amanyanabo of Okochiri.

The celebration drew people from all walks of life, including Dr Ali Dalori, APC Deputy National Chairman, North who represented both Vice President Kashim Shettima and the APC National Working Committee, traditional rulers from Ogoni, Ikwerre, and Wakirike Nations as well as representatives from the Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba communities in Rivers State.

Ateke urged those behind the repeated issues of insecurity in the nation to stop forthwith, adding that the nation needs peace and stability.

Ateke said: “Nothing is permanent. Whatever comes will always go. I call on everyone, North, South, East, and West, to shun violence and embrace peace. We must learn to live together. I beg you all for peaceful coexistence. Let love reign; it is the only way we can break barriers.

“As you can see, the Hausas, Igbos, and Yorubas are here eating and drinking together. This shows my desire for peace and unity in our nation.”

He highlighted the developmental strides already recorded under his reign, assuring his people of even greater progress in the years ahead, even as he promised to continue attracting development projects from both the Federal and State Governments.

He reassured of his commitment to providing quality leadership and protecting the interests of his people at all times, urging his subjects for support.

He said: “All I need is your maximum support. Everyone should stand with me during my reign. My reign will continually be fruitful. With your prayers, we will achieve all our aims.”

The king stressed that no Nigerian should be ill-treated or discriminated against in any community, noting that every citizen has the right to live and own property anywhere in the country.

He said: “Tribalism has been erased from the dictionary. What we have now is one Nigeria.”