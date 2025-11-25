Insecurity: Amotekun commences patrol of boarding schools in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, says it has commenced the enhanced patrol of boarding schools in the state.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Corps, made this known on Tuesday in Akure while parading 16 suspects for various offences.

Adeleye, who said that full surveillance has been mounted on schools with boarding facilities, said the surveillance was “in the wake of the recent outcry of security breaches and kidnappings.

“In the last one week, we’ve visited so many of the schools, and mounted surveillance on all those with boarding facilities.

“Especially the schools in the border towns of the state and the outskirts of the towns.

“We have equally stepped up the activities of our 24hr Ember month patrol, which has also been enhanced at our borders to ensure protection,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the border patrol, named ‘Operation Le Won Jade’, started on Nov.6 and focused on enhancing security at border towns.

The commander said the ongoing border patrol had really assisted in driving away miscreants, bandits, and kidnappers from the forests.

“In addition, our regular 24hr patrol within the metropolis is still ongoing and this has also yielded tremendous results.

“The total number of arrests in the last one week is 34. Out of the 34, we are parading 16.

“I want to reassure residents of the state that the security agencies are ensuring that safety of lives and property in Ondo State is guaranteed,” he said.

Vanguard News