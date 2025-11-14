Injured Mbappe ruled out of Azerbaijan World Cup qualifier

Mbappe

France captain Kylian Mbappe will miss Les Bleus’ World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan this weekend with an ankle injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Friday.

Real Madrid attacker Mbappe, 26, scored twice in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine which secured his country’s place in next year’s tournament but will be sidelined for Sunday’s Group D game in Baku.

“Kylian Mbappe has felt an inflammation in his right ankle that requires tests,” the FFF said.

“He will undergo them today in Madrid,” it added.

France coach Didier Deschamps will also be without Eduardo Camavinga due to injury and the suspended Manu Kone for their final game in the campaign.