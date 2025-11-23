INEE Nigeria condemns Kebbi, Niger students abductions, calls for intensified rescue efforts

The Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE), a global network of practitioners and experts that promotes the right to quality education for people affected by crises and emergencies, has strongly condemned the recent abduction of hundreds of students in Kebbi and Niger states, describing it as an attack on civilization and children’s right to education.

INEE also called for the intensification of the rescue efforts by the security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and teachers.

It made the call in a statement issued by its Country Focal Person, Nigeria, Mrs. Ifedimma Nwigwe, at the weekend, describing the developments as alarming.

“We are deeply alarmed by these attacks on schools — places that must be safe havens for learning — and express our solidarity with the families, teachers, and communities affected.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all abducted students and staff. The targeting of learners and educators is a grave violation of children’s rights, undermines the right to education, and inflicts lasting psychological and social harm on survivors and communities.

“INEE, therefore, urges security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted and to investigate these incidents thoroughly.

“We urge the federal, state, and local authorities to strengthen measures that protect schools and ensure education continuity during and after emergencies, including rapid psychosocial support, trauma-informed care, and safe learning spaces for affected children.

“We urge communities, faith and traditional leaders, and civil society to remain engaged in peaceful efforts to secure the safety of students and staff and to foster environments that resist violence.

“INEE equally urges all parties involved in conflicts to respect the civilian character of schools, in line with international humanitarian principles and Nigeria’s obligations to protect children in conflict settings,” the statement read.

It went on to state that “these attacks highlight the urgent need for coordinated, rights-based action to protect education in emergencies,” adding that “INEE stands ready to support partners in delivering lifesaving education, child protection and psychosocial services, and in strengthening preparedness and response measures that keep children learning safely.”