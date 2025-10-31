INEC Chair urged to act on issues in Warri Federal Constituency

Amupitan

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw Youth Council , Gbaramatu clan , has enjoined the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, to implement the outcome of the recent ward redelineation exercise conducted by the commission in Warri federal constituency, describing it as the pathway to enduring peace in the area.

The body in its statement signed by Oyinkuro Wazo Zikurebai , Chairman, Tracy Lawei Edolo, Secretary, and Ari Ebimotimi, Information Officer, also urged the national electoral chief to halt the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise in the federal constituency, insisting that old boundaries were being used.

“Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN should commence implementation of the field report from the fresh constituency delineation exercise conducted across the Warri Federal Constituency in July 2024.

“We call for an immediate halt to the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Warri Federal Constituency until the new boundaries, as stipulated in the July 2024 field report, are formally gazetted and implemented”, the group said.

Continuing, the group said the failure of INEC to decisively act on the issues will allegedly amount to gross injustice to the people of Warri, adding that it will jeopardize the integrity of the judicial system. “Failure to act decisively will not only perpetuate a grave injustice against the people of Warri but will also completely jeopardise the integrity of our fledgling judicial system”, it said.