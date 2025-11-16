Imo transmission incident a dispute, not abduction — Police

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging the abduction or hostage-taking of operators at the Egbu Transmission Substation in Owerri.

Claims had circulated on Saturday suggesting that some workers at the facility were abducted, but the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, clarified in a statement on Sunday that the incident was an “operational disagreement” between the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and the Orashi Electricity Distribution Company.

According to the police, ongoing investigations will reveal the full details.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to launch a full-scale investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate circumstances surrounding the incident reported at the Egbu 132/33kV Transmission Substation on 15/11/2025.

“Preliminary findings show that there is no indication that National Integrated Power Transmission Company (NISO) or Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) personnel were abducted, held hostage, or forced to disconnect any facility.

“Current findings indicate that the situation stems from an operational disagreement involving the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and the Orashi Electricity Distribution Company, which the Chairman of the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC) was present to resolve. The investigation will establish all facts objectively.”

The Command assured residents that it has taken full control of the situation and implemented necessary measures to maintain peace and protect the facility.

“In synergy with the Imo State Government, the Command remains fully committed to ensuring that TCN/NISO operators and all electricity personnel carry out their duties safely, professionally, and without intimidation. Measures have also been taken to prevent any future occurrence and to safeguard critical infrastructure across the state,” the statement added.