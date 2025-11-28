Imo: Police detain 10 suspects in kidnap, robbery crackdown

The Police Command in Imo says it has dismantled kidnapping, robbery and cultism syndicates, detaining 10 suspects in a statewide operations.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Owerri.

Okoye stated that the operational was in line with the mandate of the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, “to decisively stamp out violent crimes and criminal networks across the state”.

“Through intensified operations by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, operatives dismantled several syndicates, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered three pump-action guns and two AK-47 rifles.

“One locally made pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition and 37 live cartridges were also recovered,” Okoye stated.

He stated that in one of the operations, officers arrested Odinaka Ekwebelem, Ejike Sunday, and Chinedu Duru, linked to the abduction of a young man at Faith Glorious Assembly Church, Awo-Omamma on Nov. 16.

“Acting on intelligence, operatives traced the gang to a forest, rescued the victims unharmed, and recovered two assault rifles.

“In another case, operatives arrested 26-year-old Frank Onyemaechi of Ama-Asaa, Ngugu, Ikeduru LGA, after receiving credible information.

“A search of his phone revealed disturbing images of deceased and kidnapped persons.

“A follow-up search led to the recovery of a locally made pistol and the arrest of his wife, 24-year-old Chidimma Onyemaechi, who attempted to hide the weapon,” the spokesman added.

He further stated that operatives raided a criminal hideout in Nchoko, Oru-East LGA, arresting Nkwusi Casmir, 22, Uchenna Ike, 29, and David Ikwunna, 27.

According to the statement, the suspects confessed to being members of a cult group terrorising the Nchoko area.

“The Unit is pursuing additional fleeing accomplices linked to the group.

“Similarly, while responding to reports of armed robbery and vehicle snatching, operatives confronted another gang attacking motorists at gunpoint.

“During the suspects’ escape attempt, one driver tragically lost his life after being attacked.

“The operatives arrested 25-year-old Okon Uket of Akwa Ibom and 25-year-old Uzoma Ezugo of Asaa in Ohaji LGA, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining gang members,” he added.

Okoye stated that all arrested suspects would be investigated and subsequently arraigned in court on the appropriate criminal charges.

He reiterated the assurances of Danjuma to residents on the “command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Yuletide season”.

“He urges residents to remain calm, vigilant, law-abiding, and to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic,” the statement added. (NAN)