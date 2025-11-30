‘I’m the most ranked Christian in government’- Akpabio boasts

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared himself the highest-ranking Christian in the Nigerian government, attributing his political ascent to what he described as God’s exceptional grace.

Akpabio made the remark at the blessing and inauguration of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

The event, graced by senior clerics and political figures, was detailed in a statement released in Abuja by his media aide, Jackson Udom.

The Senate President said his rise from modest beginnings to becoming Nigeria’s number three citizen was evidence of divine favour and urged Nigerians to remain committed to serving God regardless of their status.

“As the most ranked Christian in government, God has graciously shaped and prepared me for this assignment,” he said.

Akpabio, who noted his affiliation with various Christian denominations, added that he felt privileged to be a Catholic.

The Senate President encouraged citizens to stay rooted in faith, stressing that even the smallest contribution towards church development carries spiritual value.

“If your 10 kobo helps complete a church building, be assured God has accepted it,” he said, emphasising that no sacrifice made for God is insignificant.

Akpabio also revealed plans to commission a new worship centre within the National Assembly complex in the coming weeks, saying the facility would offer lawmakers a dedicated place for prayer.

During the Uyo ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, Most Rev. John Ayah, praised Akpabio and his wife for their consistent support to the church, including hosting Catholic bishops during their national meeting in Ikot Ekpene last year.

Ayah urged the Senate President to disregard critics, noting that his prominence inevitably attracts scrutiny.

Akpabio’s public reflections come amid ongoing discussions about unity in the Senate.

Recently, rumours of attempts to unseat the Senate President resurfaced but Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, however, dismissed talk of any such moves, insisting that the leadership remains stable and focused on legislative work.

Bamidele’s rebuttal followed comments by former Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu about past unsuccessful plots.

The lawmaker also urged senators to prioritise harmony in the chamber, warning against narratives capable of stirring unnecessary tension.

Vanguard News