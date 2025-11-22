‘I’m really angry over Christian genocide in Nigeria’ – Trump

Trump

By Favour Ulebor & Agency report

United States President Donald Trump, has expressed anger over the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Trump, in his latest comments on the issue, stated that thousands of Christians are being killed in the West African country.

The US President spoke on a conservative radio program on Friday, as captured by Fox News.

Trump had earlier designated Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ over the Christian genocide claims. He threatened military action in Nigeria to stop the killings, branding the country “a disgrace”.

He also accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from violence perpetrated by the Islamic extremists.

Hinting at his next move during the radio program, Trump said he may stop all aid to Nigeria.

Trump further repeated his threat to take military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria if the government does not “do more” to stop attacks on Christian communities.

“Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace.

“They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide, and I’m really angry about it. And we pay, you know, we give a lot of subsidies to Nigeria. We’re going to end up stopping”, he said.