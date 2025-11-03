I’m here to heal wounds, says new PDP factional acting chairman

•Mohammed Abdulrahman

Factional Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulrahman Mohammed, has pledged to restore unity and stability within the opposition party amid its deepening leadership crisis.

Mohammed, who assumed office on Monday at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said his priority is to “reposition the party and make it law-abiding.”

“We are all aware of the current pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.

“From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to being an opposition party for over 10 years now at the national level, from being a formidable opposition to a now humbled opposition owing to the unexplainable, unconscionable defections of governors, legislators and council chairmen, et al.

“I have accepted to become acting national chairman at this difficult time through the mercy of God and instrumentality of very critical stakeholders of this party.

“My job here as Acting National Chairman is simple: heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation, reposition the party and make it law-abiding.

“And to plan an all-inclusive National Convention, and hand over to a properly elected national working committee (NWC), after concluding all the outstanding congresses at the zonal, state, local government and ward levels.

“Hand over this our beloved party back to her true owners, the Nigerian people. I want to assure all PDP faithful, critical stakeholders and Nigerians at large, that a new dawn has come and with it the renaissance of the PDP.

“I cannot do this seemingly difficult job alone; I will need all your support, prayers and genuine commitment to join hands on lifting our party, the PDP, upwards.”

Mohammed noted that consultations with key party figures are ongoing and disclosed that a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) would be convened soon to address pressing internal issues.

His assumption of office followed a turbulent weekend in which the faction led by Umar Damagum suspended several top officials, including National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu and Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, over alleged anti-party activities.

In swift retaliation, Anyanwu’s camp—backed by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike—announced the suspension of Damagum and several members of his team, accusing them of undermining the party’s integrity.

The Wike-backed bloc then appointed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman, arguing that the decision was necessary to “restore order and legitimacy” to the PDP’s leadership structure.