I’m closely monitoring security situation, receiving updates from frontline – TINUBU

President Tinubu

–Expresses excitement over rescue of Kwara worshipers, return of 51 Niger Catholic students

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed excitement over the rescue of 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State and the return of 51 students kidnapped in a Catholic School in Niger State.

The President said he was closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

Recall that President Tinubu had cancelled his trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

The President on Friday night received briefing from the Directo-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi at the State House.

In his X handle (formerly Twitter), President Tinubu vowed that he will not relent in ensuring that the country is safe, adding that every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety.

He said under his watch as the Commander-in-Chief, the nation will be secured and the citizens protected.

He wrote: “My fellow Nigerians, You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”