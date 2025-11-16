Illicit Drug: Marwa talks tough, warns barons, cartels to quit

NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), has warned drug barons, traffickers and their cartels to quit the criminal trade or face more hard time during his second tenure.

The NDLEA boss said cannabis growers constitute the greatest challenge in the fight against trading of illicit drug in the country.

Marwa, who was reappointed by President Bola Tinubu for a second tenure of five years on Friday, November 14, 2025, told the jubilating management staff, officers, men and women of the agency who gathered to welcome him at its National Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Marwa expressed appreciation to the President for the recognition of ongoing efforts against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

On drug peddlers, he stated: “First, this word must go to the cartels. The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them. Drugs shall not pass, in or out or within Nigeria. I remember in my inaugural speech, the day I took over, I said very clearly that NDLEA will be feared by the drug cartels. And that’s just the beginning.

“At the same time, I must appeal to those who are engaged in illicit drug trafficking that this is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate.

“It is in line with that that we established the Alternative Development Unit, which seeks to persuade those who are perpetrating the illicit drug activities, particularly cannabis growers, who are our greatest challenge in Nigeria, to desist from the habit, collaborate with us.

“We are going to support towards licit cultivation of crops that are legitimate, legal, and you can sleep with your two eyes closed. But those who refuse to do that can be sure that the NDLEA is up and able on its task of law enforcement. You will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. So, you come out from jail, there will be nothing left.”