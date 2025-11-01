Illegal mining declines as mining marshals step up operations – Ministry

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development says the deployment of the Mining Marshals has become one of the most transformative interventions in the nation’s extractive sector, leading to a sharp decline in illegal mining activities and a surge in sectoral revenue.

Speaking at the South West Leaders Conference held in Akure, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development said the Mining Marshals have reclaimed more than 90 illegal mining sites and facilitated the prosecution of over 300 offenders, restoring peace and order to previously volatile mining communities.

He explained that the initiative is part of the broader reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to make Nigeria a nation where enterprise and lawful industry thrive.

> “The Mining Marshals have given us results. We no longer just talk about illegal mining — we’re taking it back, site by site. Today, communities are safer, legitimate investors are returning, and government revenue is rising,” the Minister said.

According to him, the impact of the Marshals’ operations and broader reform efforts are already visible in the numbers: sector revenues have grown from ₦8.6 billion in 2022 to ₦38 billion in 2024, with ₦30 billion already recorded in 2025.

The South West region alone contributed ₦7.2 billion, underscoring its importance as a hub of responsible mining and mineral development.

Highlighting the region’s potential, the Minister cited Segilola Gold Project in Osun State — Nigeria’s most successful gold venture — and hundreds of active quarry and exploration sites as evidence of growing confidence in the sector.

He also revealed that reforms now compel mining companies to sign Community Development Agreements (CDAs) before commencing operations — a measure that ensures host communities directly benefit from mining projects.

“In just two years, 45 South West communities have signed CDAs — more than double what was achieved in the previous fifteen years,” he added.

Looking ahead, the Minister said the next phase of the Renewed Hope reforms will focus on value addition, mineral processing plants, and stronger partnerships between government and private investors to transform mining into a major driver of job creation and sustainable growth.

“We are proud of the progress made, but even more determined about what lies ahead,” he concluded.

Vanguard News