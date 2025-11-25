IGP visits Kebbi over Maga abductions

IGP Egbetokun

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has arrived in Kebbi State following the abduction of 25 female students by bandits.

The police boss was received on Tuesday by Governor Nasir Idris.

Egbetokun is also billed to visit Kebbi State Police Command to address the Police formations in Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, will host him in high-level discussions on boosting the morale of personnel.

Egbetokun’s visit to Kebbi was to sympathise with Governor Idris over the abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, under the Zuru emirate.

IGP’s visit came barely 24 hours after the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and members of his team visited Kebbi and donated N20 million to parents of the victims, with a call to the Federal Government to immortalise the late vice principal of the school by renaming the school after him.