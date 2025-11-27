IGP redeploys 11,566 police personnel from VIP duties to underserved communities

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of 11,566 police personnel earlier withdrawn from VIP security assignments to underserved and vulnerable communities across the country.

Egbetokun said all officers affected by the withdrawal directive have officially reported back to the Nigeria Police Force and have now been reassigned in line with ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening internal security and enhancing community policing.

Speaking on Thursday at a meeting with Police Strategic Commanders in Abuja, the IGP said the redeployment will significantly boost security presence in rural and high-risk areas that have long experienced inadequate policing.

He said the measure is expected to improve response time, deepen community engagement, and support current operations against criminal networks nationwide.

The Police Chief reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to professional and effective service delivery, stressing that the redeployment forms part of a broader strategy to ensure equitable manpower distribution and enhanced public safety.

Egbetokun assured Nigerians that more reforms are underway to reposition the Police for improved efficiency, accountability, and stronger collaboration with citizens.