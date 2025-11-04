IGP deploys CP Abayomi Shogunle to head election duty in Anambra

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed CP Abayomi Shogunle to oversee security operations in Anambra State ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed that Shogunle has assumed duty as Commissioner of Police in charge of election security.

According to Ikenga, CP Shogunle has immediately activated the IGP’s Enforcement Protocol against electoral offences to ensure zero tolerance for ballot snatching, vote-buying, political thuggery, and voter intimidation.

He stated:

“CP Shogunle has established a central command framework to ensure real-time intelligence sharing, coordination, and rapid response. Over 60,000 security personnel drawn from agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) will be deployed to secure the 5,720 polling units, with tactical reserves positioned at inter-LGA and state boundaries, as well as designated collation centres.”

Ikenga also disclosed that the Electoral Offences Desk (EOD) has been strengthened to monitor social media and online platforms for cyber-related infractions for immediate investigation and prosecution.

He said the deployment aligns with the IGP’s strategic security plan for a peaceful, credible, and transparent election in the state.

Ikenga further quoted CP Shogunle as reiterating the total ban on vigilante groups, including Agunechemba and other quasi-security outfits, from participating in election security operations. Only federal security agencies are authorized to provide election duties as stipulated by law.

He also emphasized that VIP movements with armed escorts or security aides around polling or collation centres remain strictly prohibited. Violators, he warned, will be arrested, have their escorts withdrawn, and face prosecution.

“Only designated INEC officials, accredited observers, and journalists are permitted to move freely within approved areas,” he added.