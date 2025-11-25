Ignore reports of bandits’ attacks, Police tell Kogi residents

Kankarofi

The Kogi Police Command has urged residents to disregard false alarms and reports circulating on social media regarding imminent attacks by bandits in the eastern part of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Kankarofi, gave the charge in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, CSP William Ovye-Aya, on Monday in Lokoja.

“Such reports are unverifiable and did not constitute any elements of truth.

“The command has taken security matters very seriously and has put measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that he has ordered the deployment of tactical teams, including Police Mobile Force, counter terrorism, Quick Response and intelligence units, to strategic locations across the state…

“Additional security assets have also been deployed to carry out operations and meet any unforeseen situations in critical areas.

“We, hereby, urge the public to remain calm and verify information through official sources before sharing.

“This is necessarily because false claims can cause unnecessary panic and fear among residents, ” he said.

Kankarofi, however, appealed to the residents to work together with the police and other security agencies to keep the state safe.

He added, “If you notice anything suspicious, please report without hesitation. Security is a shared responsibility.” (NAN)