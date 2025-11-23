If you don’t have money, you don’t have to come to me – Stephanie Lupez

By Ayo Onikoyi

A budding content creator and fashionista Stephanie Lupez recently gave a frank interview with Kaptain Jeff, revealing her unfiltered views on relationships, intimacy, and personal standards.

On financial expectations in dating, Lupez made it clear that her lifestyle comes with significant costs. “I can’t be with this body and you are telling me you are broke. You don’t have money. Do you know how much it takes me to acquire this body? This body is top notch. If you don’t have money, you don’t have to come to me,” she said.

She further explained the ongoing investment required to maintain her physique. “You have to send me money to maintain my body. It takes care of my body every week and I know how much I spend every month,” Lupez added.

On matters of intimacy, the influencer also shared personal preferences and candid admissions. “I love kissing a lot, but I don’t like guys with mouth odour,” she noted.

She then revealed a provocative truth about her interactions with some partners. “I have faked moaning just to impress a guy a lot of times. I will fake moans to get money from you,” Lupez confessed.