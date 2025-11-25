‘If Kanu shows remorse, I’ll push for his amnesty’ — Sheikh Gumi

Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he will support a pardon for the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if Kanu shows remorse and publicly calls for peace.

Gumi made the comment on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while speaking on the state of security in the country.

Recall Vanguard reported Kanu was convicted by the Federal High Court in Abuja on seven counts of terrorism, including inciting attacks on security personnel.

“This Kanu that was imprisoned for terrorism for agitating that our soldiers should be killed, if this same Kanu now will show remorse and also call for peace, honestly, I will be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.

“Look, Shagari, our president, we are from the same town. Shagari gave amnesty to Ojukwu. Look at Umar Yar’Adua; he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta militants, who have also committed acts of terrorism. So, this is how we are.”

Speaking further Gumi reaffirmed his position that Nigeria must prioritise non-kinetic measures in addressing insecurity, particularly in the northern region.

He argued that the country would be safer and more stable if the government embraced dialogue and reconciliation instead of relying heavily on force.

“We have people who are ready to put down their arms, then why do you always decide it has to be kinetic?,” he asked.

“Even America could not succeed in Afghanistan, even Israel could not succeed in a small strip of land. Our army is not designed for the gorilla; no army is designed for the kind of people we are showing now, no army is designed for it.

“If you have been following, the Fulani herdsmen have been calling for peace. When you call them for peace, they come with their guns for many reasons.

“Can you call IPOB for peace? Can you call Boko Haram? I think the former president has called for peace, and they came, but now it’s difficult to call for peace again. So, anybody who inclines to peace. I’m with him, I’m telling you.”