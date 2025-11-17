I’d have taken one of the penalties – Captain Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says he would have been among Nigeria’s penalty takers in Sunday’s clash against DR Congo had he been on the pitch,

The Super Eagles’ hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup were dashed on Sunday following a tense playoff defeat to DR Congo, leaving players and staff visibly heartbroken.

The team captain, speaking to journalists after the match, spoke about the emotional toll of the loss while highlighting the positive lessons from the campaign.

“We’re devastated as a team. I’m really proud of the boys. These are moments full of emotion. The boys gave it everything. It’s not just this game, but the games before, the last 10 months. We went out fighting. It wasn’t good enough today, but there’s still so much positive to take from here. There is AFCON around the corner. This experience will make these players better, and if they face that situation again, they’ll be more ready”, Troost-Ekong reflected on the team’s journey.

He also expressed optimism for the future, noting that several young players gained invaluable experience and could feature in Nigeria’s next World Cup.

The defender also discussed the drama of the penalty shootout that decided the tie. “

Credit to Stanley, he was amazing and made great saves. It takes big character to stand up and take that moment for your country.”

On his own role, the 32-year-old skipper revealed that he was content supporting his teammates rather than being subbed in to take part in the penalties.

“I wasn’t frustrated. I just wanted to win anyhow. My role is to support the team, on and off the pitch. “Of course, if I would have been on the pitch, I would have taken one, but it was also time for the other boys to get that experience. This was a chance for other boys to gain experience, and it will serve them well in their careers and for Nigerian football. They stepped up, and they will learn from this moment. Next time, they’ll be better prepared and hopefully make the difference.”

The Eric Chelle-led side now turn their attention to the 2026 AFCON that will run from December of 2025 till January of 2026 in Morocco.

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