Ibadan Circular Road: Residents raise concerns over expansion

…Seek Clarification from Oyo Govt

By Adeola Badru

Communities along the Ibadan Circular Road corridor have raised concerns over the ongoing expansion of the project by the Oyo State Government, saying the development has created uncertainty about the future of their homes and livelihoods.

Residents from six local government areas — Akinyele, Ona Ara, Ido, Lagelu, Oluyole, and Egbeda — said the project’s current scope has caused widespread anxiety and called on the government to provide clearer information, follow due process, and ensure fairness in any future acquisition or compensation exercise.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Ibadan, the residents released a communiqué signed by Prince Adeniyi Fasoye (Convener) and Isiaq Jimoh (Secretary), and read by Mr. Olutayo Oladosu.

According to them, the road — originally designed with a 75-metre right-of-way on each side when it was initiated in 2005 — now appears to require a significantly wider corridor, a development they said many residents were not previously aware of.

They stated that some compensation was paid for the initial acquisition during the administration of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, while adding that several persons are still expecting to be fully compensated.

The residents said the uncertainty surrounding the newly marked areas has caused distress in the affected communities and urged the government to ensure that any ongoing or future expansion complies with constitutional requirements on land acquisition and public interest.

The group stressed that they support the Ibadan Circular Road project and acknowledge its potential benefits for the state’s development.

“We are not against the Circular Road itself. It is a laudable project that can enhance social and economic development. Our concern is strictly about process, transparency, and the protection of residents’ rights,” the communiqué noted.

The residents appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to uphold his public assurance made on September 23, 2024, where he stated that standing buildings would not be demolished without proper review and that all necessary procedures would be followed.

They also requested a roundtable meeting involving representatives from all six affected local governments to address pending issues, including compensation, boundary clarification, and resettlement where necessary.

The group emphasized that their agitation is not political, adding that their goal is to ensure fairness and clarity regarding the project.

“If our concerns remain unaddressed, we may consider holding a peaceful protest. However, we remain committed to dialogue and constructive engagement,” they stated.

They also expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society actors, and the media for their support.

As of the time of this report, the Oyo State Government has not issued a new statement in response to the latest concerns raised by the residents.