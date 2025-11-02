I won’t use controversy to promote my music – Faye

By Ayo Onikoyi

A singer, Temitayo Olasunmade a.k.a Faye is steadily carving a space for herself in the Nigerian music scene. Now signed under The Greenade Company, the same management team behind popular content creator, Taaooma, Faye is ready to share her story and sound with the world.

In a recent chat with Pot-pourri, the soulful artist revealed that her journey into music began in childhood.

“I was brought up in a Christian home where my mom was in the choir, so she put me in the children’s choir at a very tender age,” she said. “At that time, I was singing out of passion, not because I planned to make a career out of it.”

Her professional pursuit of music began after meeting music video director Abula, who encouraged her talent.

“Abula saw something in me and urged me to explore my sound. That’s how the music journey officially began,” she recalled.

Faye, who draws inspiration from Beyoncé, Tiwa Savage, and SZA, described her first live performance as a defining moment.

“My first performance was in a club in Lagos. The crowd didn’t seem to get my sound, and I almost gave up. But my team and friends encouraged me to keep going. I realized it was just part of the growth process.”

Speaking on her creative partnership with Taaooma, she said,

“We’re both under The Greenade Company. Taaooma’s energy is contagious — she’s a force. Working with her has inspired me to think outside the box.”

On the topic of female representation in the Nigerian music industry, Faye acknowledged existing challenges.

“I’ve seen situations where women get more recognition when they’re linked to powerful men. But times are changing. Women like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and Asa are proving we can stand on our own.”

When asked if she would ever use controversy to push her career, Faye’s response was clear and confident.

“No, I don’t think I’d go that route. I want my music to be remembered for its substance, not for shock value. Let’s keep it real, keep it authentic, and make music that matters.”