I will remain in the YPP – Paul Chukwuma

By Vincent Ujumadu

The candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the November 8, 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has declared that he will remain in the party.

Addressing his supporters in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area, Chukwuma said he had no intention of dumping the YPP—a declaration that came as a surprise to some members of his political base.

“I have taken the time to think through it. I have entertained arguments and efforts to convince me otherwise, but after a careful assessment, I want to say that I will remain in the YPP,” he said.

Chukwuma explained that he is comfortable in the YPP and, together with his team, intends to stay committed to building a strong and credible political platform rather than abandoning the party.

A founding member and major financier of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chukwuma left the party shortly before its governorship primaries. Many had expected him to return to the APC after the election, but his decision to stay with the YPP has now put such speculation to rest.

Chukwuma’s media aide, Dr. Ebuka Obyekwelu, said the YPP candidate told his supporters that he is closely monitoring the outcome of the just-concluded governorship election and will take appropriate action when necessary.