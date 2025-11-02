I see drumming as language of the soul – Tony Sticks

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oftentimes, due credits are not given to people behind the scene in the music industry, especially the instrumentalists. Instrumentals are the nerves and soul of good music, but their efforts are underplayed. Adebayo Anthony popularly known as Tony Sticks, a performing percussionist is changing the game with his act and set to carve a niche for himself in the highly competitive entertainment industry by continuously showcasing his dexterity and mastery of the drums.

Explaining his foray into the entertainment industry and what inspired his choice of career, Tony Sticks stated that, “My inspiration came from within myself — from a spiritual connection I felt through rhythm as a Celestial band member. The sound of the drums always felt like a heartbeat to me, something divine that could move people emotionally and spiritually. That inner fire and purpose inspired me to turn my passion into a professional career.

I started learning drum playing in the Celestial Church band, where I watched and listened closely to experienced drummers. From there, I practiced consistently, experimenting with rhythms and styles. I also learned by playing at live events and rehearsals, which helped me understand timing, coordination, and stage presence.”

Speaking about the challenges he faced when starting out, “One of my biggest challenges was limited access to proper instruments and exposure when I first started. I had to make the most out of what was available, often practicing with improvised setups. Another challenge was being underestimated — people didn’t always take drumming seriously as a career path. But through persistence and faith, I proved my dedication and built my craft.”, Tony Sticks stated.

His favourite music genres are Afrobeat, Gospel, Fuji and Highlife, but he also listen to music with a strong rhythm while his favourite artistes include Niniola, Kenny Kore, Olamide Badoo,Wizkid, Asake, Adigun Alapomeji (9ice), Danny’s, Burna Boy, Qdot, Sagbohan, Lagbaja, Pasuma, Saheed Osupa and Travis Barker, which he described as bringing unique energy and depth to their sound.