‘I no longer live in Nigeria’ — Ayra Starr

By Patrick Igwe

Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has confirmed that she has officially moved out of Nigeria.

During an online live session, the singer admitted to moving to New York, marking a new chapter in her personal life and career.

Though it has been less than two months since her relocation, the singer says the city already feels like home.

“Moved to New York in less than two months officially, but I’m always in newyork regardless, I’ve always been in New York, I’m a newyorker in my spirit,” she shared.

According to her, the bustling rhythm of New York echoes the familiar chaos and energy of Lagos, the city she grew up in.

“I’m a New Yorker in my spirit, I feel it; New York reminds me so much of Lagos,” she said.

The presence of a large African and Nigerian community in the city, she added, has made the transition feel natural.

“There’s a lot of nigerians here, there’s a huge African diaspora here so it feels like home.”

Vanguard News