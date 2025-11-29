I Go Save condemns Nigerians celebrating cancellation of Burna Boy’s U.S. shows

Nigerian comedian I Go Save has criticised citizens who are openly celebrating the recent cancellation of Burna Boy’s concerts in the United States, describing their reaction as nothing short of “witchcraft.”

The cancellations come weeks after the Grammy-winning singer faced backlash for ejecting a female fan from one of his U.S. shows. Burna Boy had paused his performance after noticing the woman asleep in the crowd and ordered security to escort her out, a move that sparked mixed reactions online and led to calls for his shows to be boycotted by some Nigerians in America.

Earlier this week, promoters announced that his scheduled concerts in Chicago and Minneapolis had been cancelled due to low ticket sales — a development that many social media users mocked, with some celebrating what they described as “karma.”

Reacting via his Instagram Stories, I Go Save condemned the cheering from sections of the public, saying it reflected an unhealthy mindset.

He wrote that celebrating another person’s setback — especially a Nigerian artist representing the country globally — amounted to “witchcraft.”

The comedian urged Nigerians to support their own talent rather than revel in negativity, warning that constant hostility toward successful figures only harms the country’s image and creative industry.

He wrote: “Burna concert kick out might be wrong or right depending on the sides you stand on!

“But same sinners pushing and celebrating a man’s source of daily bread cancellation is witchcraft! I thought your pastors teach about forgiveness every Sunday?

“The fact you hate somebody doesn’t stop God’s blessings. Meanwhile you still celebrate your political oppressors. This generation and bad belle na 5 &6!”