‘I don’t agree Messi is better than me’ – Ronaldo

By Enitan Abdultawab

Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in on the long-running debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time, firmly rejecting claims that Lionel Messi sits above him.

The rivalry between the two icons has divided football fans for over a decade.

Now in the twilight of their careers, Ronaldo is chasing silverware with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, while Messi seeks success in Major League Soccer at Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham.

In a preview of his upcoming interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked: “They say Messi is better than you, what do you think?”

The Portuguese star responded confidently, “Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble.”

Ronaldo was also asked about past comments by former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who has previously stated that he preferred Messi over his ex-colleague.

Ronaldo brushed off Rooney’s stance, saying, “It doesn’t bother me at all.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had criticised Rooney in a previous interview with Morgan in November 2022 — a dramatic exchange that ultimately contributed to Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United.

The new interview is expected to further stoke discussion around football’s most heated debate: Ronaldo or Messi — who is the true GOAT?

Vanguard News