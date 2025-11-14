I didn’t withdraw my lawsuit against PDP – Lamido

Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido has pushed back against claims that he abandoned his legal challenge against the Peoples Democratic Party or endorsed the party’s planned national convention in Ibadan.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page on Friday night, Lamido labelled the widespread publication as “fake news,” explaining that it sparked numerous calls from worried party members across the country after the rumour circulated around the proposed convention venue.

He clarified that the Federal High Court had, earlier on Friday, issued a judgment recognising his right to contest for the PDP national chairmanship — a right he argued had previously been denied to him.

“I urge members to note that the story attributed to me is false. The Federal High Court today, at about 2:30 p.m., delivered a judgment affirming my right to contest the Chairmanship of the PDP, which was earlier denied me,” he stated.

Lamido added that the same court ruling restrained the party from proceeding with its national convention slated for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan until it fully complies with the judgment.

He further noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission had also been barred from “supervising or observing the event,” stressing that the official order had already been served.

“Certified order stopping the Ibadan Convention has already been delivered to INEC and the PDP,” he added.

The former governor also dismissed suggestions that he instructed his lawyers to withdraw the suit following an alleged meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, branding the narrative “malicious” and “misleading.”

Reaffirming his resolve to pursue justice through due process, Lamido urged party faithful and the public to ignore the false reports.

Earlier on Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja directed the PDP to put its national convention on hold. In ruling on the suit filed by Lamido, Justice Peter Lifu restrained INEC from supervising, monitoring or recognising any PDP convention that excludes him as a contender.

Justice Lifu ruled that evidence before the court showed that Lamido was wrongfully prevented from obtaining the nomination form to run for National Chairman, contrary to the party’s constitution and internal procedures.

The court held that the PDP must provide a fair platform for its members to advance their political ambitions.

As part of its consequential orders, the court instructed the party to pause its planned convention to allow Lamido to secure the nomination form, organise his supporters and campaign.