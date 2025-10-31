I believe in transformative power of education – Dr Agwu

…empowers communities to celebrate milestone of legal excellence

President of PEA Group of Companies, Dr. Princess Ezinne Agwu has expressed her believe in education and willingness to give back to society as means of life fulfillment.

The exceptional lawyer, film producer, philanthropist, and visionary entrepreneur disclosed this in a chat as she marks 15 remarkable years of legal brilliance, purposeful leadership, and life-changing humanitarian services.

From the courtroom to the community, Dr. Agwu’s journey has been defined by excellence, compassion, and an unshakable commitment to the service of God and humanity. In celebration of her 14th year milestone in 2024, she donated a state-of-the-art church edifice to her community – a testament to her faith and dedication to the work of the true living God.

As she celebrates her 15th year of practice, Dr. Agwu is deepening her impact by committing to pay the school fees of indigent children in primary and secondary schools across Nigeria.

I am a passionate believer in the transformative power of education. This initiative is a way of giving back and ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and fulfill destiny,” remarked Dr. Agwu.

Her legacy continues to inspire a legacy of grace, generosity, and greatness.