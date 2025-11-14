‘I apologised to my teammates after the missed chance’ – Osimhen

Credit: CAF ONNLINE

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s resilience shone through on Thursday as Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 in extra time to secure a place in Sunday’s playoff final against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles looked dominant in patches, but late in the match, Osimhen missed a clear goal-scoring opportunity that could have sealed the win for the Super Eagles without having to proceed to extra time.

Despite the miss, the Galatasaray striker remained composed and determined.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Osimhen reflected on the missed chance.

“I am a striker, sometimes I score the goal no one believes, and sometimes I lose the ones people think I am going to score.”

He continued, “I have the mentality that it does not matter what kind of opportunities I lose, so long the game is still on, I will try to correct it.”

“Just like I told my teammates, I told them I am sorry and I told them I am going to correct it in the extra time and I am happy I did it,” Osimhen added, highlighting his determination to make amends.

True to his words, Osimhen scored twice in extra time to help secure Nigeria’s win.

The other goals came from Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, completing a dominant display by the Super Eagles.

With this victory, Nigeria now sets its sights on DR Congo in Sunday’s playoff final, keeping their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.